Stephen Curry: Warriors Celebrated 'Special' Journey After Game 6 Raptors Loss

Chris Elise/Getty Images

Rather than lament his team losing the 2019 NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry chose a more reflective approach.

In an interview with Complex's Adam Caparell, Curry said he and his teammates met at his house after Golden State's Game 6 defeat and that the mood of the gathering was more celebratory:

"Even the night after we lost Game 6, we had the entire team at the house and we were drinking some wine and having some fun, talking about the crazy year that we had and it was nothing like somber or down about any of it. It was more like a celebration of just how special this journey has been and knowing that it's not over yet so I think in turn having people that support you, having your family, and you getting to share them it definitely helps keep things into perspective and not make it more tough to lose than it already is."

Despite how the Finals went, Golden State has every reason to look back at the last five years with pride. The team won three NBA titles and made history along the way, winning 73 regular-season games in 2015-16.

The Warriors faced more adversity this year than they ever had since building their dynasty as well. By the end, few were taken aback seeing the Raptors come out on top.

In addition to the general fatigue and complacency that can creep in for a team coming off four straight Finals appearances, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green got into a heated argument in November. Head coach Steve Kerr had to find a way to integrate DeMarcus Cousins into his rotation in the middle of the year. Then came the injuries to Durant and Klay Thompson in the playoffs.

Because of those injuries—and the fact that Durant and Thompson are free agents—it's fair to wonder whether the Warriors' course for the next few years as changed. ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that Durant opted out of his contract to hit the open market and that a number of options are on the table.

The Warriors' title window will remain open if they can re-sign Thompson or Durant, but it will be a much bigger challenge if they don't secure both. In any event, this offseason feels like an especially good time for Golden State's players to take a moment and savor everything they have achieved already.