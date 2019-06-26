Knicks Rumors: NY Cautious About Kevin Durant Max Contract Offer After Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2019

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (35) brings the ball up court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Kevin Durant's ruptured Achilles has apparently given New York Knicks owner James Dolan some reservations about offering the 10-time All-Star a max contract.

Stephen A. Smith reported Wednesday on First Take that Dolan wants see a detailed medical report on Durant before tabling a formal offer (h/t the New York Times' Adam Zagoria):

                      

