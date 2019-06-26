Knicks Rumors: NY Cautious About Kevin Durant Max Contract Offer After Injury

Knicks Rumors: NY Cautious About Kevin Durant Max Contract Offer After InjuryJune 26, 2019
Kevin Durant's ruptured Achilles has apparently given New York Knicks owner James Dolan some reservations about offering the 10-time All-Star a max contract.
Stephen A. Smith reported Wednesday on First Take that Dolan wants see a detailed medical report on Durant before tabling a formal offer (h/t the New York Times' Adam Zagoria):
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
"The New York Knicks, meaning specifically Mr. Dolan, expressed a bit of caution, or dare I say reluctance, to offer Kevin Durant the max....He wants to see the medical report, he wants to see the NY Knicks go through that with a fine-tooth comb." @stephenasmith on KD https://t.co/CUCtRwnR0Z
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Free-Agency Rumor Analysis, Predictions
🚀 Sign-and-trade for Jimmy realistic? 🖐 Best FA pitch for Kawhi 👁 Mavs, Celtics locking in on Kemba