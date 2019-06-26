Knicks Rumors: NY Cautious About Kevin Durant Max Contract Offer After Injury

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Kevin Durant's ruptured Achilles has apparently given New York Knicks owner James Dolan some reservations about offering the 10-time All-Star a max contract.

Stephen A. Smith reported Wednesday on First Take that Dolan wants see a detailed medical report on Durant before tabling a formal offer (h/t the New York Times' Adam Zagoria):

