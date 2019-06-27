Copa America 2019: TV Schedule and Live Stream for Quarter-Finals Fixtures

Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Hosts Brazil will take on Paraguay in the first quarter-final of the 2019 Copa America on Thursday at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre.

Argentina face Venezuela in the second quarter-final on Friday, before Colombia take on Chile later that day.

Uruguay and Peru will battle it out for the final place in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Here's a look at the schedule, complete with viewing details and predictions, followed by a closer look at Brazil's upcoming clash with Paraguay:

Thursday, June 27

Brazil vs. Paraguay: 9:30 p.m. local (8:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 a.m. BST Friday), Telemundo (USA), Premier Sports (UK). Prediction: 2-0



Friday, June 28

Venezuela vs. Argentina: 4 p.m. local (3 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. BST), Telemundo (USA), Premier Sports (UK). Prediction: 2-1

Colombia vs. Chile: 8 p.m. local (7 p.m. ET, 12 a.m. BST Saturday), Telemundo (USA), Premier Sports (UK). Prediction: 3-2

Saturday, June 29

Uruguay vs. Peru: 4 p.m. local (3 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. BST), Telemundo (USA), Premier Sports (UK). Prediction: 3-0

Live streaming will be available via Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and ESPN+ in the USA, and Premier Player in the UK.

Odds

Brazil 2-11, Draw 67-10, Paraguay 22-1

Venezuela 6-1, Draw 33-5, Argentina 3-5

Colombia 5-4, Draw 11-5, Chile 31-11

Uruguay 7-10, Draw 11-4, Peru 91-17

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker.

The Selecao topped Group A with seven points, beating Bolivia and Peru 3-0 and 5-0 respectively either side of a 0-0 draw with Venezuela.

Meanwhile, La Albirroja scraped through as one of the best third-placed teams, have collected just two points in Group B.

After somewhat unconvincing performances in their opening two matches, both of which resulted in boos from the home crowd, Brazil clicked into gear in their final group game.

Although Peru offered little opposition, the Selecao took full advantage as they eased to a five-goal rout with five different scorers.

One player who found the net was Everton, who also scored in the opener with Bolivia:

Football journalist Simon Edwards was impressed with the winger and Brazil as a whole:

As for Paraguay, they weren't overly impressive albeit they had a tricky group.

After being held to a 2-2 draw by invited nation Qatar, they drew 1-1 with Argentina before losing 1-0 to Colombia.

La Albirroja are not a side blessed with a great deal of quality save for Miguel Almiron, who adds pace, technique and impetus to their midfield.

They have been a thorn in Brazil's side in recent years, though, despite not performing particularly well at the Copa America, per the BBC's Mani Djazmi:

Even without the injured Neymar, the Selecao have a variety of high-calibre attacking options, with Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus, David Neres and Richarlison among them alongside Everton. They settled on an impressive rhythm against Peru, too.

Brazil should be capable of winning without too many issues, but the same could have been said about them in their past quarter-final meetings with Paraguay, too.