Reiss Nelson Says 'I Want to Go Back to Arsenal and Play'

Reiss Nelson has said he is "Arsenal through and through," and he wants to stay at the club in 2019-20 to fight for a place in Unai Emery's side.

Nelson, 19, has been with the Gunners since he joined the youth ranks in 2007 and has made three Premier League appearances.

He spent last season on loan at Hoffenheim, where he impressed with seven goals in 23 Bundesliga appearances.

Per Metro, Hoffenheim would be happy to take Nelson back for another season, and when asked if he had improved in Germany, the teenager said: "100 per cent. I learned a lot of stuff. I made a lot of friends, and also I made a good connection with the managers."

However, he added that his intention now is to remain at Arsenal to fight for a spot:

"They taught me a lot of stuff that I can take on in my career. It was difficult, leaving, but Arsenal are my team, and I want to go back to Arsenal and play. I am Arsenal through and through. I support Arsenal. All my family support Arsenal. That's an interaction I have with the fans. It's a good thing. They support a lot of the young talent coming up through Arsenal. It's good."

Due to his London roots and the fact he joined Arsenal at just nine years old, Gunners fans would likely want to see Nelson become a key part of their first team.

His goals for Hoffenheim last season came at an impressive rate of one every 90 minutes, as 18 of his league appearances came from the bench.

Arsenal already have strength in their attacking ranks with Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang:

But they are lacking in wide areas. Nelson could improve Arsenal in that respect as he is effective on either flank, and playing alongside the likes of Lacazette and Aubameyang would help him improve.

Emery was unable to secure Arsenal a top-four finish in his debut season at the club in 2018-19, and he also failed to qualify for UEFA Champions League football via the UEFA Europa League as the Gunners lost 4-1 in the final to Chelsea:

He did, though, oversee an improvement of seven points from the previous Premier League campaign, Arsene Wenger's last at the club.

A similar increase in 2019-20 would almost certainly see Arsenal back into the top four.

Emery needs to make changes to his squad in order to achieve that, and Nelson could have a key role to play.

His spell in Germany has made an impact, and now could be the time for him to step into the Arsenal first team on a regular basis.