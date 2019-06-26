Julian Edelman Tells Stephen Colbert 'The Next' Super Bowl Ring Is His Favorite

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Not only did New England Patriots star Julian Edelman get a chance to showcase his rings Tuesday night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, but he also had a smart answer when asked which one was his favorite:

He is following in the lead of Tom Brady, who had the same response on 60 Minutes in 2005.

Most players would probably be satisfied winning the Super Bowl three times, plus a Super Bowl MVP award, like Edelman has in his career. However, Bill Belichick and the Patriots seemingly have every player trained that no amount of success is good enough.

Meanwhile, it was an eventful night for Edelman, who was there to promote his Showtime documentary, 100%: Julian Edelman.

The receiver discussed the first time meeting Brady, calling it a "frightening experience."

He also received a Late Show yarmulke after talking about his Jewish heritage.

With training camp right around the corner, Edelman had a chance to have some fun before the real work starts for 2019.