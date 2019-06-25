Klay Thompson Rumors: Star 'Very Open' to Clippers If Warriors Don't Offer Max

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 13: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors looks on prior to his foul shot after injuring his knee against the Toronto Raptors during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals on June 13, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

If the Golden State Warriors don't offer Klay Thompson a full five-year, $189.7 million max contract when free agency begins Sunday evening, he's reportedly planning to take free-agent meetings and could be enticed by the Los Angeles Clippers.

ESPN's Zach Lowe said Tuesday that the Warriors have not "communicated" that they plan to offer Thompson a max contract yet, though he said he expects it to happen. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski mentioned the Clippers as the top contender for Thompson should he leave Golden State.

"If [the max] isn't there for Klay Thompson Sunday at 6:01 p.m. Eastern, the Warriors can then expect him to go out and take a meeting, meetings. The one team that my information is he would be very open to sitting down with are the Clippers. If they have the chance to be able to sell Kawhi Leonard on a partnership with Klay Thompson, certainly that's an appealing sell for any free agent and vice versa."

