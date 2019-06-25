Klay Thompson Rumors: Star 'Very Open' to Clippers If Warriors Don't Offer Max

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

If the Golden State Warriors don't offer Klay Thompson a full five-year, $189.7 million max contract when free agency begins Sunday evening, he's reportedly planning to take free-agent meetings and could be enticed by the Los Angeles Clippers.

ESPN's Zach Lowe said Tuesday that the Warriors have not "communicated" that they plan to offer Thompson a max contract yet, though he said he expects it to happen. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski mentioned the Clippers as the top contender for Thompson should he leave Golden State.

"If [the max] isn't there for Klay Thompson Sunday at 6:01 p.m. Eastern, the Warriors can then expect him to go out and take a meeting, meetings. The one team that my information is he would be very open to sitting down with are the Clippers. If they have the chance to be able to sell Kawhi Leonard on a partnership with Klay Thompson, certainly that's an appealing sell for any free agent and vice versa."

