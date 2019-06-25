Report: Gigi Buffon Nearing Return to Juventus After 1 Season with PSG

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon is reportedly close to rejoining his old club following a single season at Paris Saint-Germain.

Buffon, 41, left Turin in July 2018 after 17 years with the Bianconeri, but Sky Sports' Gianluca Di Marzio reported he's now ready to head back to the Old Lady:

The veteran stopper held Juve's No. 1 jersey for the entirety of his first stint but would be expected to serve as understudy to Wojciech Szczesny in the event he returns.

The 176-times capped former Italy international had a mixed campaign at the Parc des Princes and made 25 appearances for PSG in all competitions, leaving with a Ligue 1 winners' medal in his possession.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Paulo Dybala Is the Forward Looking to Lead Juventus to Champions League Glory Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Will Paulo Dybala Electrify the Champions League Final for Juventus? Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Right Arrow Icon

Buffon made 656 appearances for Juve during his first tenure and rejoins a squad that's changed a lot since he left Italy last summer.

Blogger Hashim illustrated some of the key differences to which Buffon will need to adjust:

Maurizio Sarri has taken over at Juventus after Massimiliano Allegri stepped down from their helm after securing an eighth successive Serie A title for the club this past season.

Sportswriter David Amoyal praised the fine work of Szczesny in locking down the club's No. 1 jersey as his own, even with the potential return of a legend like Buffon:

ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson wrote in April that PSG were hoping to tie Buffon down to another two-year deal until 2021. His first contract with the club contained the option of an extra year, but the Italian has opted for a homecoming instead.

Juve's fans will be excited to have such a respected figure back in Turin, with Sarri gaining a valuable member for the dressing room ahead of his maiden season in new territory.