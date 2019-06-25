Lakers Rumors: JR Smith Expected to Be Targeted After Cavaliers Trade or Release

John Raoux/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly expected to pursue Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith if he becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The Cavaliers are attempting to trade Smith, whose $15.7 million contract becomes guaranteed June 30. If he is waived on or before then, Smith will make $3.9 million, and the acquiring team would likely release him for the cap savings.

"When he's waived, it is my belief he will end up with the Lakers," Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports said.

The Cavs are likely seeking picks or a promising young piece in return.

