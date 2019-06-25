Knicks Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins and Marcus, Markieff Morris on NY's FA Radar

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2019

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 13: DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Toronto Raptors in the second half during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The New York Knicks have reportedly expanded their list of free-agent targets to include Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins as well as twin brothers Marcus Morris of the Boston Celtics and Markieff Morris of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated reported Tuesday the Knicks' group of potential secondary options in free agency also includes DeAndre Jordan, who joined the team in a January trade during the final year of his contract, and New Orleans Pelicans power forward Julius Randle.

                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

