Knicks Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins and Marcus, Markieff Morris on NY's FA Radar

The New York Knicks have reportedly expanded their list of free-agent targets to include Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins as well as twin brothers Marcus Morris of the Boston Celtics and Markieff Morris of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated reported Tuesday the Knicks' group of potential secondary options in free agency also includes DeAndre Jordan, who joined the team in a January trade during the final year of his contract, and New Orleans Pelicans power forward Julius Randle.

