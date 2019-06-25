AFCON 2019: Tuesday Scores, Results, Standings and Updated Schedule

OZAN KOSE/Getty Images

Cameroon got their title defence at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations off to a bright start after they opened their tournament with a 2-0 victory against Guinea-Bissau in Group F.

Coach Clarence Seedorf secured his first AFCON win after his side took their time to find the back of the net, finally breaking the deadlock with two goals in quick succession from Yaya Banana and Stephane Bahoken.

Four-time champions Ghana begin their Africa Cup of Nations campaign against Benin later on Tuesday and will have the opportunity to draw level at the top of Group F if they secure three points.

Ghana have progressed to at least the semi-finals in each of the past six Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, and they'll hope to maximise their chances of making it seven in a row by besting Benin in Ismailia, Egypt.

Tuesday's Results

Cameroon 2-0 Guinea-Bissau

Ghana vs. Benin, 9 p.m. BST/4 p.m. ET

Group F Standings (Played, Points, Goal Difference)

1. Cameroon: 1, 3, +2

2. Benin: 0, 0, 0

3. Ghana: 0, 0, 0

4. Guinea-Bissau: 1, 0, -2

Wednesday's Schedule

(Group B) Nigeria vs. Guinea, 3:30 p.m. BST/10:30 a.m. ET

(Group A) Uganda vs. Zimbabwe, 6 p.m. BST/1 p.m. ET

(Group A) Egypt vs. D.R. Congo, 9 p.m. BST/4 p.m. ET

Recap

Cameroon toiled on their way to an opening win over Guinea-Bissau but got just reward after spurning a catalogue of good chances in the first period.

Defender Banana rose highest to meet Karl Toko Ekambi's corner in the 66th minute to finally land the breakthrough for Seedorf's men, via beIN Sports (U.S. only):

Guinea-Bissua made their Africa Cup of Nations debut in 2017 and failed to make it past the group stage. After showing some early promise against one of this year's favourites, they will have been disappointed with how the team failed to offer more of an attacking threat at Ismailia Stadium.

Three minutes after the opener, defender Rudinilson Silva headed the ball onto his own team-mate, and Bahoken hoovered up to make it 2-0 (U.S. only):

The Djurtus hit the target just once in 90 minutes, per FlashScores.com, as Cameroon and Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana had a relatively quiet evening. The victors weren't a lot more accurate in their shots-on-target ratio but made several key moments count.

Cameroon face Ghana in what's likely to be a vital group decider on Saturday, while Guinea-Bissau meet Benin in what could be their best chance of clinching points in the pool.