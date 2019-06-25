Raptors' Masai Ujiri on Incident with Police Deputy: 'I Respect Authority'

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors general manager Masai Ujiri addressed his incident with police at Oracle Arena immediately following the Raptors' Game 6 win over the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals.

"I'm confident in who I am as a human being," Ujiri said Tuesday, per The Athletic's Eric Koreen.

According to Koreen, Ujiri added he will wait for police to wrap up their investigation to comment further.

"I respect authority and I'll wait until that happens," he said.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office alleged an officer had approached Ujiri when he was walking on the court to ensure he had the proper credentials. Ujiri then got into a shoving match with the officer and struck him in the face.

A lawyer representing the officer told reporters the officer suffered a concussion and a jaw injury and was considering filing a lawsuit against Ujiri.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office confirmed to the Globe and Mail's Robyn Doolittle that Ujiri informed the officer who he was and supplied official identification. However, he allegedly failed to supply the proper credential necessary to access the court.

Although police spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly said Ujiri hit the officer underneath his jaw, Doolittle wrote three eyewitnesses claimed "they never saw Mr. Ujiri strike the officer's face."

Authorities continue to look into whether the Raptors front-office executive should be charged with misdemeanor battery. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed to TMZ Sports the league is investigating the claims as well.