Andre Iguodala Talks Warriors Lying About Injury, Mark Jackson and Entitled Fans

Andre Iguodala Talks Warriors Lying About Injury, Mark Jackson and Entitled FansJune 25, 2019
Andre Iguodala covered a wide range of topics during a radio interview, including the Golden State Warriors lying publicly about his injury during the 2018 postseason, former head coach Mark Jackson and the way the franchise's fanbase has changed over the years.
The Breakfast Club radio show in New York had Iguodala on to discuss his new book The Sixth Man and other NBA-related topics (warning: contains NSFW language):
One of the key talking points Iguodala brought up was his leg injury last year was actually a fracture that the Warriors officially listed as a bone bruise.
The Render @TheRenderNBA
Iguodala said his leg was fractured last year in the playoffs, but the Warriors put it out as a bone bruise. https://t.co/EF3rPwsBb4
Iguodala also explained why he believes Jackson has been blackballed from working in the NBA since the Warriors fired him in May 2014 and how the team made it more difficult for old fans to have an opportunity to watch the team in person at Oracle Arena:
Clarence Avant Stan Account @MeWeFree
Here's Andre Iguodala saying he believes Mark Jackson is blackballed. He details his perception of Jackson's denouement at Golden State... https://t.co/mz8UuhtJOF
Chris Montano @gswchris
Andre Iguodala: "I always say, we priced our real fans out." https://t.co/PgtW7R4GlF
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.
Projecting the Impact of Top Rookies in Year 1