Andre Iguodala Talks Warriors Lying About Injury, Mark Jackson and Entitled Fans

Andre Iguodala covered a wide range of topics during a radio interview, including the Golden State Warriors lying publicly about his injury during the 2018 postseason, former head coach Mark Jackson and the way the franchise's fanbase has changed over the years.

The Breakfast Club radio show in New York had Iguodala on to discuss his new book The Sixth Man and other NBA-related topics (warning: contains NSFW language):

One of the key talking points Iguodala brought up was his leg injury last year was actually a fracture that the Warriors officially listed as a bone bruise.

Iguodala also explained why he believes Jackson has been blackballed from working in the NBA since the Warriors fired him in May 2014 and how the team made it more difficult for old fans to have an opportunity to watch the team in person at Oracle Arena:

