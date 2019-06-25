Lowe: Most Execs Say Kyrie Irving Worth $8M-$10M More Than D'Angelo Russell

If the Brooklyn Nets have to decide between signing Kyrie Irving or re-signing D'Angelo Russell, most NBA executives reportedly believe Irving is worth significantly more money.

According to ESPN.com's Zach Lowe, 75 percent of the execs he spoke to feel Irving is worth anywhere from "$8 million to $10 million more than Russell."

If that difference in salary holds true, half of the executives polled told Lowe they believe the Nets should stick with Russell instead of signing Irving unless they are able to sign Kevin Durant as well.

                       

