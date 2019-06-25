Bradley Beal 'Definitely' Open to Wizards Contract Extension Amid Trade Rumors

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The Washington Wizards are reportedly not interested in trading star guard Bradley Beal and instead want to sign him to a three-year, $111 million extension in July, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Beal has expressed openness to signing such an extension, though he hasn't made up his mind just yet, per Ben Golliver of the Washington Post:

"I have thought about it, but I haven't really full-out processed it. I still have two years left. We just drafted Rui [Hachimura], and I want to see what we do in free agency before I make the ultimate decision. I haven't even been offered it officially. Until that happens, I'll wait and think about it. I'll have an ample amount of time to process everything and make a decision when the time is right.

"I'd be naive to say I wouldn't be [interested in extension talks]. Washington is where I've been the last seven years, going on eight. It would be great to play in one place forever. But at the same time, you want to win and make sure you're in a position to do so. I'm definitely going to evaluate who we hire as the GM and who we pick up on the team. All that plays a factor."

Golliver added, "While his name surfaced in trade rumors following John Wall’s season-ending Achilles’ injury in February, Beal said that Leonsis, Sheppard and Coach Scott Brooks have each independently told him in recent weeks that he would not be moved."

Beal then spoke about the importance of their transparency entering the offseason: “They’ve been very transparent and that’s been great,” Beal said. “They’re not keeping me in the dark about anything, even about the trade rumors. . . . It’s great having that peace of mind.”

