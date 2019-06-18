Bradley Beal Rumors: Wizards Intend to Offer 3-Year, $111M Contract Extension

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Despite ongoing speculation about his future with the Washington Wizards, Bradley Beal is expected to receive a contract offer from the team this summer.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t Wizards Film Room's Kevin Folli), the Wizards intend to make Beal a three-year, $111 million offer when he's eligible to receive it in July.

Rumors had been following Beal around prior to the Feb. 7 trade deadline, but the Wizards opted to keep the two-time All-Star.

NBC Sports Washington's Ben Standig reported Monday the New Orleans Pelicans have shown "sincere interest" in acquiring Beal and both sides have "broadly discussed a trade scenario" involving the 25-year-old.

The Wizards are in a difficult spot with John Wall expected to miss at least most of next season after suffering a torn Achilles in February. They are coming off a 32-50 record in 2018-19, with longtime president Ernie Grunfeld being fired after 16 seasons in April.

Beal took over the role as Washington's best player last season. He averaged a career-high 25.6 points and 5.5 assists per game. The seven-year veteran is due $55.8 million over the next two seasons under his current deal.