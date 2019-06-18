Bradley Beal Rumors: Wizards Intend to Offer 3-Year, $111M Contract Extension

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 19, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 03: Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards handles the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at Capital One Arena on April 3, 2019 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Despite ongoing speculation about his future with the Washington Wizards, Bradley Beal is expected to receive a contract offer from the team this summer.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t Wizards Film Room's Kevin Folli), the Wizards intend to make Beal a three-year, $111 million offer when he's eligible to receive it in July.

Rumors had been following Beal around prior to the Feb. 7 trade deadline, but the Wizards opted to keep the two-time All-Star.

NBC Sports Washington's Ben Standig reported Monday the New Orleans Pelicans have shown "sincere interest" in acquiring Beal and both sides have "broadly discussed a trade scenario" involving the 25-year-old.

The Wizards are in a difficult spot with John Wall expected to miss at least most of next season after suffering a torn Achilles in February. They are coming off a 32-50 record in 2018-19, with longtime president Ernie Grunfeld being fired after 16 seasons in April.

Beal took over the role as Washington's best player last season. He averaged a career-high 25.6 points and 5.5 assists per game. The seven-year veteran is due $55.8 million over the next two seasons under his current deal.

