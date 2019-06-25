Pamela Anderson Calls Adil Rami a 'Monster' in IG Post About Domestic Abuse

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson confirmed on Instagram on Tuesday she has split with her partner of two years, Marseille defender Adil Rami, whom she called a "monster" and later accused of abusing her.

A section of the Instagram post read:

"I'm devastated to find out in the last few days. He used to joke about other players who had girlfriends down the street in apartments close to their wives. He called those men monsters...

"But this is worse. He lied to all. How is it possible to control two women's hearts and minds like this? I'm sure there were others. He is the monster."

Clementine Rebillat of Paris Match shared more of Anderson's post:

Anderson added she will leave France. In the initial post, she also tagged the National Domestic Violence Hotline before adding in the comments, "I have a body guard because he scares me. He has hurt me and threatened me many times."

TMZ reported in March that Anderson and Rami had got back together following a split after Rami "tried cutting Pam off from her friends and family." The former Baywatch star was said to have rejected a marriage proposal from the Marseille player.

The 33-year-old centre-back struggled for game time with the Ligue 1 club last season, making just 16 appearances in the French top flight.

Rami was part of the France squad that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, although he didn't play a single minute in the competition.