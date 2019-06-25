Pamela Anderson Calls Adil Rami a 'Monster' in IG Post About Domestic Abuse

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2019

Marseille's defender Adil Rami (L) and US actress Pamela Anderson arrive to take part in a TV show on May 19, 2019 in Paris, as part of the 28th edition of the UNFP (French National Professional Football players Union) trophy ceremony. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)
FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson confirmed on Instagram on Tuesday she has split with her partner of two years, Marseille defender Adil Rami, whom she called a "monster" and later accused of abusing her.

A section of the Instagram post read:

"I'm devastated to find out in the last few days. He used to joke about other players who had girlfriends down the street in apartments close to their wives. He called those men monsters... 

"But this is worse. He lied to all. How is it possible to control two women's hearts and minds like this? I'm sure there were others. He is the monster."

Clementine Rebillat of Paris Match shared more of Anderson's post:

Anderson added she will leave France. In the initial post, she also tagged the National Domestic Violence Hotline before adding in the comments, "I have a body guard because he scares me. He has hurt me and threatened me many times."

TMZ reported in March that Anderson and Rami had got back together following a split after Rami "tried cutting Pam off from her friends and family." The former Baywatch star was said to have rejected a marriage proposal from the Marseille player.

The 33-year-old centre-back struggled for game time with the Ligue 1 club last season, making just 16 appearances in the French top flight.

Rami was part of the France squad that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, although he didn't play a single minute in the competition.

Related

    Barca to Complete Griezmann Deal After July 1

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Barca to Complete Griezmann Deal After July 1

    Jason Burt,
    via The Telegraph

    Torres: Hazard Needs Madrid Boost to Be No. 1

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Torres: Hazard Needs Madrid Boost to Be No. 1

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Lampard in Talks with Chelsea

    Blues legend could replace Maurizio Sarri

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Lampard in Talks with Chelsea

    Blues legend could replace Maurizio Sarri

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Hummels Could Dethrone Bayern

    Why Dortmund's re-signing of veteran defender could define the Bundesliga title race (Honigstein)

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Hummels Could Dethrone Bayern

    Why Dortmund's re-signing of veteran defender could define the Bundesliga title race (Honigstein)

    ESPN
    via ESPN