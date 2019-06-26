Copa America 2019: Quarter-Final Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule, Predictions

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Just eight sides remain in the hunt for the Copa America, with an absorbing group stage making way for the quarter-final contests.

Hosts Brazil topped Group A, and next up for them will be a showdown with Paraguay, who progressed as one of the two best third-placed teams.

Argentina pipped Paraguay to second in Group B, and their reward will be a clash with Venezuela. Meanwhile, an impressive Colombia team will face holders Chile, while Uruguay will be big favourites when they battle Peru.

The Copa America account provided the quarter-final lineup in full:

Odds - Prediction

Brazil (3/14), Draw (13/2), Paraguay (20/1) - 2-0

Venezuela (6/1), Draw (16/5), Argentina (4/7) - 1-2

Colombia (11/9), Draw (12/5), Chile (56/19) - 2-1

Uruguay (5/6), Draw (27/10), Peru (91/17) - 2-0

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker.

TV Info: Premier Sports 1 (UK)

Live Stream: Premier Player (UK), NBC Sports Extra (US)

Preview

With eight of the 12 teams involved in the Copa America advancing to the knockout stages, it's not a surprise to see all the big names make it through. However, for some of the nations tipped to challenge for the title it's been far from straightforward.

Argentina needed a win and a favour from Colombia in their previous game to advance, as goals from Lautaro Martinez and Sergio Aguero were eventually enough for them to beat Qatar and finish in second spot in Group B:

It was the team's best performance of the competition so far, having been beaten by Colombia and held to a draw by Paraguay. However, Qatar did a decent job controlling the influence of Barcelona star Lionel Messi:

They will be favourites against Venezuela, but it's unlikely to be a straightforward game for the Albiceleste. After all, the Vino Tinto were 3-1 winners when the two clashed in a friendly in March.

Brazil and Uruguay will be expected to advance in their respective matches. The former face Paraguay in the first of the quarter-final encounters.

Having toiled at times against Bolivia and then been held to a 0-0 draw by Venezuela, Brazil found their swagger in the 5-0 win over Peru. Their star man on the night was Gremio winger Everton, who has excelled on the left flank at the Copa so far, forcing his way into the starting XI.

South American football journalist Jack Lang said he set a precedent for a much-improved performance last time out:

With their attacking firepower, Brazil should be too good for Paraguay, who were able to advance with just two points from Group B.

Meanwhile, Uruguay are likely to have too much for Peru. With Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez up top, they have decisive players in the final third, with the latter grabbing the crucial winner in the 1-0 victory over Chile:

The closest of the quarter-finals will likely be between the defending champions and Colombia, with the latter the only team to have progressed from the group stages with a perfect record.

While Chile have a squad packed with experienced players—the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Arturo Vidal and Eduardo Vargas have been key in back-to-back Copa wins—Colombia had the luxury of resting key men in their last group match. It means the likes of James Rodriguez, Duvan Zapata and Davinson Sanchez should be in peak condition for the knockout clash.