Copa America 2019: Quarter-Final Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule, Predictions

Copa America 2019: Quarter-Final Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule, PredictionsJune 26, 2019
Just eight sides remain in the hunt for the Copa America, with an absorbing group stage making way for the quarter-final contests.
Hosts Brazil topped Group A, and next up for them will be a showdown with Paraguay, who progressed as one of the two best third-placed teams.
Argentina pipped Paraguay to second in Group B, and their reward will be a clash with Venezuela. Meanwhile, an impressive Colombia team will face holders Chile, while Uruguay will be big favourites when they battle Peru.
The Copa America account provided the quarter-final lineup in full:
Copa América @CopaAmerica
📌 ATENÇÃO!📌 Estes são os horários e os dias que serão jogados as quartas de final da @CONMEBOL #CopaAmerica. Fique ligado!👀 https://t.co/bvzca7LWGJ
Odds - Prediction
Brazil (3/14), Draw (13/2), Paraguay (20/1) - 2-0
Venezuela (6/1), Draw (16/5), Argentina (4/7) - 1-2
Colombia (11/9), Draw (12/5), Chile (56/19) - 2-1
Uruguay (5/6), Draw (27/10), Peru (91/17) - 2-0
Odds courtesy of Oddschecker.
TV Info: Premier Sports 1 (UK)
Live Stream: Premier Player (UK), NBC Sports Extra (US)
Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17
Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United
FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars
Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon
Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders
Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?
Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?
Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?
FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season
Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane
Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title
270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov
Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder
We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?
Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt
6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes
Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories
Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background
N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award
Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?
Preview
With eight of the 12 teams involved in the Copa America advancing to the knockout stages, it's not a surprise to see all the big names make it through. However, for some of the nations tipped to challenge for the title it's been far from straightforward.
Argentina needed a win and a favour from Colombia in their previous game to advance, as goals from Lautaro Martinez and Sergio Aguero were eventually enough for them to beat Qatar and finish in second spot in Group B:
Sky Sports Football @SkyFootball
⚽ - Martinez '4 ⚽ - Aguero '82 Argentina narrowly avoided disappointment as they beat Qatar 2-0 on Sunday to reach the Copa America quarter-finals, where there was a collector's item from Lionel Messi...👀🎈 Full #CopaAmerica round-up: https://t.co/sYNMuErCoQ https://t.co/byeFkNHvKl
It was the team's best performance of the competition so far, having been beaten by Colombia and held to a draw by Paraguay. However, Qatar did a decent job controlling the influence of Barcelona star Lionel Messi:
OptaJavier @OptaJavier
0 - Against Qatar 🇶🇦, Lionel #Messi had no touches in the opp box for the first time in his last 20 caps for #Argentina 🇦🇷 (all 20 games he played for his national team after the 2016 Copa America). Harmless. #CopaAmerica https://t.co/r6qfg57LNj
They will be favourites against Venezuela, but it's unlikely to be a straightforward game for the Albiceleste. After all, the Vino Tinto were 3-1 winners when the two clashed in a friendly in March.
Brazil and Uruguay will be expected to advance in their respective matches. The former face Paraguay in the first of the quarter-final encounters.
Having toiled at times against Bolivia and then been held to a 0-0 draw by Venezuela, Brazil found their swagger in the 5-0 win over Peru. Their star man on the night was Gremio winger Everton, who has excelled on the left flank at the Copa so far, forcing his way into the starting XI.
South American football journalist Jack Lang said he set a precedent for a much-improved performance last time out:
Jack Lang @jacklang
HT: Brazil 3-0 Peru. They’ve had help from their opponents, but Brazil are finally playing with some swagger. No major shock that Everton has set the tone on that front
With their attacking firepower, Brazil should be too good for Paraguay, who were able to advance with just two points from Group B.
Meanwhile, Uruguay are likely to have too much for Peru. With Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez up top, they have decisive players in the final third, with the latter grabbing the crucial winner in the 1-0 victory over Chile:
Warriors of Uruguay @UruguayanHeroes
Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani advance to the quarterfinals as two of the favourites to win the Copa América Golden Boot. The strike partnership are among the tournament's topscorers with 2 goals each. https://t.co/jPYMthG8m0
The closest of the quarter-finals will likely be between the defending champions and Colombia, with the latter the only team to have progressed from the group stages with a perfect record.
While Chile have a squad packed with experienced players—the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Arturo Vidal and Eduardo Vargas have been key in back-to-back Copa wins—Colombia had the luxury of resting key men in their last group match. It means the likes of James Rodriguez, Duvan Zapata and Davinson Sanchez should be in peak condition for the knockout clash.
Man Utd Reach Wan-Bissaka Agreement