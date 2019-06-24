Watch Undertaker Chokeslam Shane McMahon to Save Roman Reigns in WWE Raw Return

Watch Undertaker Chokeslam Shane McMahon to Save Roman Reigns in WWE Raw ReturnJune 25, 2019
In a shocking turn of events, The Undertaker came to the aid of Roman Reigns on Raw.
Reigns was wrestling a handicap match against Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon on Monday, one night after beating McIntyre at Stomping Grounds. As McMahon was in position to hit Reigns with his Coast-to-Coast top-rope attack, The Deadman appeared and cleaned house.
WWE @WWE
The #Undertaker has RISEN and he's unloading on @shanemcmahon & @DMcIntyreWWE on #RAW!!! @WWERomanReigns https://t.co/oJqpGUP6Hm
The live reaction to The Undertaker's return shows how much he can still generate excitement among WWE fans in the moment.
His return to Raw made little sense from a storyline perspective, though, and comes off as a way for the promotion to turn around sagging television ratings.
It would appear the stage is set for The Undertaker and Reigns to battle McMahon and McIntyre at Extreme Rules on July 14.
