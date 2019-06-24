Report: Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen Sent Order to Mickey Callaway During Game

Cliff Owen/Associated Press

New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen appeared to have stepped over the line of his duties in his first year in the role.

During the team's June 1 game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Van Wagenen reportedly sent a message from his home to a Mets staff member instructing manager Mickey Callaway to pull starter Jacob deGrom, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.

The Mets eventually lost the game 6-5 after the bullpen blew the lead.

"Hell, yeah, it's unusual: sending word to the dugout, telling the manager what to do?" a source told Puma. "I have never heard of that before."

DeGrom had suffered a hip cramp during the game, so the GM likely wanted to protect the ace as a precaution, but the pitcher was upset about the situation.

"I wasn't happy I was coming out, no matter who was taking me out," he said.

Van Wagenen is in his first season in a front office after previously working as an agent for many notable MLB players, including deGrom. The pitcher earned a five-year, $137.5 million extension in March.

The latest news only adds to a chaotic stretch for the Mets after Callaway and pitcher Jason Vargas cursed at and threatened a reporter Sunday, per ESPN.com. The manager apologized for the incident, but only during his second press conference after failing to say he was sorry on the first Monday, per Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports.

New York also entered Monday in just fourth place in the NL East with a 37-41 record on the year.