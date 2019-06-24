Drake's Dad Dennis Graham Says He Won $300K Betting on Raptors to Beat Warriors

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 24, 2019

TORONTO, ON - JUNE 17: Rapper Drake and Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors look on from the team bus during the Toronto Raptors Championship Victory Parade on June 17, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images)
Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Drake's father, Dennis Graham, was rooting for the Toronto Raptors to beat the Golden State Warriors in this year's NBA Finals for more than one reason. Turns out he had quite a bit of scratch on the outcome. 

"I am the happiest guy in the world," he told TMZ Sports. "I bet $100,000 on the game and I won $300,000."

Who wouldn't be celebrating after winning that bet? 

Graham also had an opinion on whether the Raptors should visit with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or United States President Donald Trump after their title, saying the Raptors should skip the White House.

"Justin Trudeau is a much classier guy than that idiot Donald Trump," he said. 

With Danny Green already saying a White House visit was a "hard no" and Drake's father calling Trump an idiot, it sounds like a White House visit is definitely out for the Raptors.

