AFCON 2019: Monday Scores, Results, Standings and Updated Schedule

Hassan Ammar/Associated Press

Ivory Coast narrowly defeated South Africa 1-0 in Group D at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Monday.

Elsewhere, the Group E countries play their opening games of the tournament in Egypt.

Tunisia will feature against Angola, with Mali and Mauritania contesting Monday's last match.

Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17 Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League? Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final? Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final? FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend? Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It? Right Arrow Icon

Monday's AFCON Results

Ivory Coast 1-0 South Africa [Group D]

Tunisia vs. Angola: 7 p.m. local time, 6 p.m. BST, 1 p.m. ET [Group E]

Mali vs. Mauritania: 10 p.m. local time, 9 p.m. BST, 4 p.m. ET [Group E]

Tuesday's Schedule



Cameroon vs. Guinea-Bissau: 7 p.m. local, 6 p.m. BST, 1 p.m. ET [Group F]

Ghana vs. Benin: 10 p.m. local, 9 p.m. BST, 4 p.m. ET [Group F]

Group D (Played, Won, Drawn, Lost, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Ivory Coast: 1, 1, 0, 0, +1, 3

2. Morocco: 1, 1, 0, 0, +1, 3

3. Namibia: 1, 0, 0, 1, -1, 0

4. South Africa: 1, 0, 0, 1, -1, 0

Monday Recap

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

The Elephants were victorious in their opening AFCON encounter, but Bafana Bafana gave a solid account of themselves during a tight contest.

A stale first half saw both teams stall in the heat of the day in Cairo. Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha was left on the bench for the Ivory Coast, and there was a clear lack of forward invention on show.

The South Africans continued to dig in during the second half, but the Ivory Coast opened the scoring as both sides laboured in the conditions.

Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia was the hero, calmly sliding the ball home after connecting with Max-Alain Gradel's cross after 65 minutes.

Eurosport UK shared the goal footage:

The Ivory Coast continued to have the best of the limited second-half action on offer, with Zaha rising from the bench to provide an instant threat in the closing stages.

South Africa's lack of penalty-box creativity was a continuing theme, allowing their opponents to canter over the line after grabbing their solitary strike.

Nicolas Pepe believed he had scored in the final minute of the match, but South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams made a superb save from the striker's free-kick.