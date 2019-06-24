AFCON 2019: Monday Scores, Results, Standings and Updated Schedule

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistJune 24, 2019

Ivory Coast's Serge Wilfried Kanon, left, and South Africa's Dean Furman fight for the ball during the African Cup of Nations group D soccer match between Ivory Coast and South Africa in Al Salam Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, June 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Hassan Ammar/Associated Press

Ivory Coast narrowly defeated South Africa 1-0 in Group D at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Monday.

Elsewhere, the Group E countries play their opening games of the tournament in Egypt.

Tunisia will feature against Angola, with Mali and Mauritania contesting Monday's last match.

Monday's AFCON Results

Ivory Coast 1-0 South Africa [Group D]

Tunisia vs. Angola: 7 p.m. local time, 6 p.m. BST, 1 p.m. ET [Group E]

Mali vs. Mauritania: 10 p.m. local time, 9 p.m. BST, 4 p.m. ET [Group E]

                                         

Tuesday's Schedule

Cameroon vs. Guinea-Bissau: 7 p.m. local, 6 p.m. BST, 1 p.m. ET [Group F]

Ghana vs. Benin: 10 p.m. local, 9 p.m. BST, 4 p.m. ET [Group F]

                                          

Group D (Played, Won, Drawn, Lost, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Ivory Coast: 1, 1, 0, 0, +1, 3

2. Morocco: 1, 1, 0, 0, +1, 3

3. Namibia: 1, 0, 0, 1, -1, 0

4. South Africa: 1, 0, 0, 1, -1, 0

                                    

Monday Recap

Ivory Coast's forward Jonathan Kodjia (2nd-R) scores a goal in front of South Africa's goalkeeper Rowen Williams during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) football match between Ivory Coast and South Africa at the Al Salam Stadium in Cairo on June 24, 2
JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

The Elephants were victorious in their opening AFCON encounter, but Bafana Bafana gave a solid account of themselves during a tight contest.

A stale first half saw both teams stall in the heat of the day in Cairo. Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha was left on the bench for the Ivory Coast, and there was a clear lack of forward invention on show.

The South Africans continued to dig in during the second half, but the Ivory Coast opened the scoring as both sides laboured in the conditions.

Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia was the hero, calmly sliding the ball home after connecting with Max-Alain Gradel's cross after 65 minutes.

Eurosport UK shared the goal footage:

The Ivory Coast continued to have the best of the limited second-half action on offer, with Zaha rising from the bench to provide an instant threat in the closing stages.

South Africa's lack of penalty-box creativity was a continuing theme, allowing their opponents to canter over the line after grabbing their solitary strike.

Nicolas Pepe believed he had scored in the final minute of the match, but South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams made a superb save from the striker's free-kick.

