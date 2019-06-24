Copa America 2019: Monday Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Picks

Alessandra Cabral/Getty Images

The group stage of the 2019 Copa America in Brazil concludes on Monday when Chile take on Uruguay and Japan meet Ecuador.

Chile need only a point to secure top spot in Group C as they won their opening two games, while Uruguay were held to a surprise draw by Japan following an opening victory over Ecuador.

Barring a big swing in goal difference, Japan have little chance of breaking into the top two spots, but a win would put them into the last eight as one of the best third-placed finishers.

Chile vs. Uruguay

Date: Monday, June 24

Time: 8 p.m. local (7 p.m. ET, 12 a.m. BST Tuesday)

TV Info: Telemundo (U.S.), Premier Sports 1 (UK)

Live Stream: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ESPN+ (U.S.) and Premier Player (UK)

Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Chile 13-5, Draw 12-5, Uruguay 6-5

Prediction: Chile 2-2 Uruguay

Ecuador vs. Japan

Date: Monday, June 24

Time: 8 p.m. local (7 p.m. ET, 12 a.m. BST Tuesday)

Live Stream: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ESPN+ (U.S.) and Premier Player (UK)



Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Ecuador 17-14, Draw 29-10, Japan 11-5

Prediction: Ecuador 1-2 Japan

Chile's clash with Uruguay at Rio de Janeiro's famous Maracana Stadium has the potential to be one of the fixtures of the tournament so far.

They have both already secured their spots in the quarter-finals, but the group winner will avoid meeting the in-form Colombia in the last eight, so there is a lot to play for.

Chile are aiming to win a third Copa America in a row, and despite doubts about their form before the start of the tournament, they have started well in Brazil.

Perhaps most crucially, their talismanic players have already made an impact.

Notably, Alexis Sanchez, who endured a torrid 2018-19 season with Manchester United, has made key contributions:

There is attacking quality throughout both the squads, which should make for an exciting game.

Sanchez is joined by Eduardo Vargas in La Roja's front line, while Uruguay's strike pairing of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani can cause havoc when on form.

La Celeste will have to take the game to Chile as they need a win in order to take top spot.

That could mean gaps appearing in Uruguay's defence, which Chile will then look to take advantage of.

Japan, meanwhile, started the tournament with a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Chile.

They looked to be lacking any goalscorers, but Koji Miyoshi then netted twice in an impressive performance against Uruguay.

A draw will help neither Ecuador nor Japan, but three points for either side will put them into the quarter-finals.

Neither side can afford to be overly cautious at the Estadio Mineirao in Belo Horizonte, so it should be an entertaining match.