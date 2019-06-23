Video: Watch Pete Alonso Break Darryl Strawberry's Mets Rookie HR Record

David Banks/Getty Images

We haven't even reached the All-Star Game yet, and Pete Alonso is already setting New York Mets records.

The first baseman hit his 27th home run of the year Sunday, setting a franchise record for the most home runs in a season by a rookie:

The record had belonged to Darryl Strawberry after hitting 26 homers in 1983, per ESPN.

"Congrats to Pete for breaking my record which has stood for a long time," the former outfielder said in a statement, per Tim Britton of The Athletic. "What he's done in a short period of time is most impressive. No goal seems out of reach. I wish Pete and Mets all the best the rest of year."

Perhaps the most amazing part is that Strawberry needed 122 games to set the record while Alonso is only 77 games into his major league career. If he keeps up the pace, he will set the Mets' overall single-season record of 41 home runs, set by Todd Hundley and Carlos Beltran.

After that could be Aaron Judge's major league rookie record of 52 home runs set in 2017.