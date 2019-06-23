Video: Yankees Set Franchise Record with Home Run in 26 Straight Games

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

With a DJ LeMahieu home run off Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander in the fifth inning Sunday, the New York Yankees set a new franchise record with a long ball in 26 consecutive games.

On a 1-1 count, LeMahieu went opposite field and snuck the ball over the right field wall to rewrite the team's record books:

According to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, the Bronx Bombers now sit just one game shy of the MLB record, set back in 2002 by the Texas Rangers.

The streak started nearly one month ago back on Sunday, May 26, against the Kansas City Royals. Of note, the first 20 games of the streak came with both Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge sidelined by injuries.

ESPN's Coley Harvey shared more tidbits about the historic barrage:

New York entered play Sunday fifth in the majors with 125 home runs. The team is on pace for 266.4 home runs, which would challenge the all-time single-season record (267) set by last year's Yankees squad.

Of course, with four teams outpacing them, they may have some company in chasing history.