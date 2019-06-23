Copa America 2019: Sunday Group Results, Latest Tables and Schedule

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Lionel Messi's Argentina advanced to the 2019 Copa America semi-finals after defeating Qatar 2-0 on Sunday to clinch their first win of the tournament, qualifying as Group B runners-up behind Colombia.

Lautaro Martinez scored after four minutes to set Lionel Scaloni's side on its way to the quarter-finals, and Sergio Aguero scored a second late on to seal a quarter-final fixture opposite Group A runners-up Venezuela.

El Tricolor ended their Group B campaign with a slim 1-0 win over Paraguay to stay perfect in the pool, and they'll face whoever finishes second in Group C (Chile, Uruguay or Japan).

Gustavo Cuellar scored his maiden goal for Colombia to secure their spot in the next round of the contest, progressing past the group stage for the fourth Copa America in succession.

Sunday's Results

Colombia 1-0 Paraguay

Qatar 0-2 Argentina

Final Group B Standings (Won, Points, Goal Difference)

1. Colombia: 3, 9, +4

2. Argentina: 1, 4, 0

3. Paraguay: 0, 2, -1

4. Qatar: 0, 1, -3

Argentina Get First Win, Colombia Stay Perfect

Argentina turned up the intensity when it was required and got the necessary result to avoid a nightmare group-stage exit, though Scaloni will by no means think his side's work is complete.

Inter Milan striker Martinez started for the second game in a row and rewarded his boss with a nerve-settling early opener, via ESPN FC (U.S. only):

Qatar's woeful clearance fell straight to the Argentina attacker, who converted with ease, via Premier Sports (UK only):

It was almost 80 minutes until the South Americans increased that lead, evidence to suggest their attack has room to grow even if they didn't concede in that time.

Aguero showcased some of his trademark acceleration to engineer an important second goal out of very little, ghosting past a couple of defenders before smashing low to the left corner, via ESPN FC (U.S. only):

It's better late than never that the Manchester City marvel got his Copa America account up and running:

Carlos Queiroz's side had first place in the bag before facing Paraguay, and it was no surprise the manager took the opportunity to rest a handful of his regular starters.

In their absence, Cuellar rose to power in the only goal of the game with a strong finish from close range (UK only):

The 26-year-old had only made six appearances for his country prior to Sunday and chose a prime moment to get his first goal, per OptaJavier:

Colombia thought they had doubled their lead in the 69th minute after James Rodriguez's beautiful outside-the-boot cross found Luis Diaz, who controlled finished from 10 yards. However, a lengthy check by the video assistant referee found he had handled the ball and ruled out the goal.

Chile lead Uruguay by two points at the top of Group C and will finish first if they beat La Celeste on Monday, whereby Japan have a chance at second should they beat Ecuador by a big enough margin.