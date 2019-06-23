Germany Advance to 2019 U21 Euro Semi-Finals Following Draw with Austria

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Germany drew 1-1 against Austria on Sunday to win Group B at the 2019 UEFA Under-21 Euros with an unbeaten record and advance to the semi-finals.

Luca Waldschmidt got the breakthrough to score for the third match running, but Kevin Danso equalised from the penalty spot after goalkeeper Alexander Nubel gave away a penalty shortly after.

The defending champions failed to score in the second half and dropped points for the first time this tournament. Denmark beat Serbia 2-0 in Group B's other fixture to finish second, though they won't secure the best runner-up spot due to having a worse goal difference than Italy, who came second in Group A.

Waldschmidt came into Sunday's fixture already leading the scorer charts with four goals, and it took him only 14 minutes to increase his tally.

Shaping up from around 35 yards out and with hardly any wind-up, the Freiburg forward unleashed a hellish shot into the top-right corner that left captain Alexander Schlager grasping at thin air, via Sky Sports (UK only):

Bayern Munich media's Cristian Nyari predicted a Golden Boot awaits the 23-year-old:

Germany went on to lead by at least two in each of their first two group matches but were challenged by trailing Austria, who had a nothing-to-lose attitude and got reward for their pressure.

Nubel gave away a spot-kick and was shown a yellow card in the 22nd minute when Austria forward Sasa Kalajdzic ran into his raised knee attempting to meet a cross.

The Germany No. 1 argued his knee was raised for his own protection and that both players had eyes on the ball, but the video assistant referee confirmed the foul. Augsburg midfielder Danso took penalty duties and dispatched low into the bottom-left corner.

Austria should have been in front after Kalajdzic got in the six-yard box to meet a Xaver Schlager cross in from the byline, but the Admira Wacker striker headed straight into Nubel.

Football writer Tim Armitage hailed the quality of the save:

Kalajdzic missed another gaping opportunity to put Austria up before the break and failed to make the most of Nubel's poor run out from goal. Germany's stopper got nowhere near the cross in and was lucky to see Kalajdzic's header arc onto the outside of his post and cleared just before half-time.

Austria appeared to be on more of an even playing field after the break and managed to mute the favourites for the most part, limiting Hoffenheim's Nadiem Amiri to one poor attempt from outside the box.

Clear-cut chances became few and far between, though the likes of Levin Oztunali and Waldschmidt showed increasing intensity in their efforts to restore a lead.

Knowing a point would be enough to wrap up first place in the group, Germany didn't strain themselves in speeding up the pace and were happy to see out long passages at times.

Kuntz's side got what it needed from the match to reach the last four of this competition for the third tournament in succession, while Austria bow out on the back of a proud display.

What's Next?

Germany know they won't play Group A winners Spain in the last four, although they'll have to wait until Group C's final order is decided on Monday to see whether they face one of Italy, France or Romania.