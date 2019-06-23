Didier Drogba Says 'No-One Can Replace' Former Team-Mate Eden Hazard at Chelsea

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has said "no-one can replace" former team-mate Eden Hazard at the club following his transfer to Real Madrid.

Hazard joined Los Blancos earlier in June and ended his seven-year stay at Stamford Bridge, but Drogba said in a recent Instagram Live story (h/t TalkSport) that his old club won't be able to fill the void.

He told his followers: "No-one can replace Hazard, he is special. But someone else will come, [and] step up. Hazard is a legend at Chelsea. That's life, that’s football."

The Belgian had been linked with the Chelsea exit for a long time prior to completing his switch, and the Blues were under pressure to sell such a valuable asset after he entered the last year of his contract.

Hazard spoke with Real's official Twitter account after he was unveiled and told of his joy to be playing in Madrid:

Drogba rejoined Chelsea for a second stint in 2014 and helped guide the club back to the Premier League title alongside Hazard. The ex-Ivory Coast international won a total of four English top-flight titles in nine Premier League seasons, not to mention four FA Cups and the 2012 UEFA Champions League crown.

The 41-year-old made a total of 381 appearances for Chelsea—29 more than Hazard—but one could argue Drogba had the fortune of playing as part of more talented squads, mostly under Jose Mourinho.

Nevertheless, Statman Dave highlighted Hazard's individual statistics for the 2018-19 Premier League campaign as Chelsea finished third under Maurizio Sarri:

Hazard demonstrated his selflessness by taking up centre-forward roles he was accustomed to at several points this season, adapting his play as Sarri required, all for the benefit of the team.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella paid tribute to the 28-year-old and named Callum Hudson-Odoi, 18, as a potential successor on the wing:

Chelsea agreed a £58 million deal to sign Borussia Dortmund wide man Christian Pulisic in January, which looks like even better business as the Blues now face a two-window transfer ban.

Hazard can afford to expand his horizons in search of bigger and better plaudits in Madrid, while Chelsea are left without a manager and wondering how to fill the gap he left in the squad.