Braves' Mike Foltynewicz Demoted to Triple-A 1 Season After Making All-Star Team

The Atlanta Braves optioned pitcher Mike Foltynewicz to Triple-A and called up reliever Chad Sobotka after the 2018 All-Star gave up eight runs in Saturday's win over the Washington Nationals.

"I've got a 7 ERA on a first-place team," Foltynewicz told reporters. "It's just tough. I'm battling every night. It's just tough. It's just the person I am. I'm going to wear that stuff on my sleeve, especially when things aren't going my way. It's just tough. It's all my fault, too."

Foltynewicz, 27, is 2-5 with a 6.37 ERA through 11 starts. He began the season on the disabled list with a bone spur in his elbow and has not been able to find his form. Saturday was the second time this season Foltynewicz has given up at least eight runs.

