Reds Derek Dietrich Hit with MLB Record 6 Pitches in 1 Series vs. Brewers

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 23, 2019

Cincinnati Reds' Derek Dietrich gestures after being hit by a pitch during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Derek Dietrich had a rough couple of games against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Cincinnati Reds second baseman was hit by six pitches in the team's series against Milwaukee, which set an MLB record, according to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com.

"I'm not a stranger of getting hit by pitches, but the way it's been happening this series is just a little bit out of the norm. I don't think any of them were intentional. That was a bad changeup up and in," Dietrich said of the last pitch that hit him. "It was kind of tough to see with the shadows there anyway."

               

