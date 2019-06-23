Reds Derek Dietrich Hit with MLB Record 6 Pitches in 1 Series vs. Brewers

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Derek Dietrich had a rough couple of games against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Cincinnati Reds second baseman was hit by six pitches in the team's series against Milwaukee, which set an MLB record, according to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com.

"I'm not a stranger of getting hit by pitches, but the way it's been happening this series is just a little bit out of the norm. I don't think any of them were intentional. That was a bad changeup up and in," Dietrich said of the last pitch that hit him. "It was kind of tough to see with the shadows there anyway."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.