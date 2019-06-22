Report: Ex-Angels, Indians RP Cody Allen Expected to Sign Contract with Twins

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Minnesota Twins are "expected to sign" free-agent reliever Cody Allen to a minor league contract, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Allen was released by the Los Angeles Angels on June 18 after being designated for assignment earlier in the month.

