Report: Ex-Angels, Indians RP Cody Allen Expected to Sign Contract with Twins

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 22, 2019

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Cody Allen throws against the Minnesota Twins in a baseball game Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Minnesota Twins are "expected to sign" free-agent reliever Cody Allen to a minor league contract, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Allen was released by the Los Angeles Angels on June 18 after being designated for assignment earlier in the month.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

