WWE Stomping Grounds 2019: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Stomping Grounds has a card that is almost completely comprised of rematches from other recent pay-per-views, but that doesn't mean it won't be a good show.

With AEW getting a lot of attention ahead of Fyter Fest on June 29, the WWE roster might be looking to remind everyone why it is No. 1.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know about Sunday's event.

Venue: Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (main show), 6 p.m. ET (Kickoff)

How to Watch: WWE Network

Stomping Grounds Card

Here is the full lineup for Sunday's PPV, according to WWE.com:

Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin (Universal Championship)

Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler (WWE Championship, Steel Cage)

Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans (Raw Women's Championship)

Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss (SmackDown Women's Championship)

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

Samoa Joe vs. Ricochet (U.S. Championship)

Daniel Bryan and Rowan vs. Heavy Machinery (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)

Big E and Xavier Woods vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Tony Nese vs. Drew Gulak vs. Akira Tozawa (Cruiserweight Championship)

PPV Live Stream

The Stomping Grounds Kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, Youtube and WWE Network.

A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE PPVs, but for the most part, people will be watching Stomping Grounds on WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

PlayStation 4

Roku

Xbox One

One Android devices with the WWE app

app iOS devices with the WWE app

devices with the app WWE .com

.com Select Panasonic, LG, Sony and Samsung Smart TVs

Samsung Smart TVs TiVo

Supported browsers

Bleacher Report Writers' Thoughts and Predictions

The writing staff at Bleacher Report has been sharing its thoughts and predictions leading up to Sunday's show.

A panel of writers shared their predictions for every match.

Kevin Wong offered his predictions for the show.

Anthony Mango looked at possible outcomes for each champion.

Other Stomping Ground Thoughts

This will be WWE's first PPV to use the Stomping Grounds name. There is no theme to speak of. WWE just thought the name sounded cool.

AEW Fyter Fest is next weekend so you would think WWE would use this event as a chance to outshine its new competition, but that does not appear to be the intention.

Other than a couple of bouts, the show is made up entirely out of rematches from recent PPVs, including both the WWE and Universal Championship matches.

Brock Lesnar showing up to crash Seth Rollins' party by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract is a possibility, but nothing else stands out as potentially making this a memorable PPV.

Hopefully, the WWE roster can make each match entertaining to help offset the lack of booking creativity.