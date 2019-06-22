Predictions for Every Champion on WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 Match Card

7 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Just as it was for Super ShowDown, Baron Corbin poses no real threat on his own to the current universal champion, Seth Rollins. With the added stipulation that Corbin will be allowed to pick a special guest referee, though, the odds aren't quite as much in the champion's favor.



To help offset that and discourage people from accepting the gig, Rollins has made it a point to attack everyone who even considers helping out Corbin. Ultimately, that isn't going to work, as somebody will answer the call, and that person will make all the difference.



Rollins will have an up-hill battle, as it will be difficult to circumvent a biased referee, but he'll get the job done. Corbin is the type of wrestler who comes close, but doesn't quite get that ultimate prize, and WWE isn't going to trust the ratings to him as champion leading into SummerSlam.



The bigger danger, though, is Brock Lesnar, as this could be a perfect scenario to set up enough of a beating for Rollins to come out on top, but too worn out to fight back against The Beast Incarnate.



Then again, Corbin made a major enemy in AJ Styles, who could be ready for action soon and may help even the odds, costing Corbin this match to set up a Street Fight or something of the sorts between the two for the upcoming Extreme Rules event.



When push comes to shove, if Rollins is losing the title at Stomping Grounds, it will be to Lesnar, not to Corbin, but he'll more than likely come out with the strap still on his shoulder.

