Latest WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 Rumors, Match Card and Predictions

Credit: WWE.com

Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin

Rollins is retaining the title, regardless of who the special referee is. And that's because Brock Lesnar will be cashing in on Rollins; WWE will not throw this entire storyline away just to give Corbin the upset victory and the title.

The only way Corbin wins the match is if Rollins manages to retain, either by DQ or count-out. And the only way Rollins will lose the title in this match is if Lesnar cashes in and makes it a triple threat.

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler (Steel Cage Match)



Kofi will win this. Ziggler has not been built up enough (and has not been on TV enough) to win the WWE Championship. When Kofi loses the title, it will be in an emotionally resonant storyline that befits the importance of its acquisition. This isn't it

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans



Lacey Evans will not be winning the belt off of Becky Lynch, but she also shouldn't. She has lots of promise and potential, but she is too inexperienced and ungainly in the ring to hold the title and lead the brand. She'll finish her feud with Becky and then drop down to the mid-card. Her time will come. But it won't be on Sunday.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

It was during a feud with Alexa Bliss in 2017 that Bayley's career took a turn for the worst. The Hugger was continually outsmarted and outsmarted by her opponent, and she lost in an embarrassing kendo stick match at Extreme Rules.

Stomping Grounds will be Bayley's redemption shot, where she finally overcomes the opponent that has tormented her in the past. Bliss has had enough title runs in the past three years. It's time to give someone else a turn.