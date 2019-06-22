Latest WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 Rumors, Match Card and PredictionsJune 22, 2019
It's hard being a minor WWE pay-per-view.
WWE Stomping Grounds is sandwiched between the newly rebranded Money in the Bank PPV and SummerSlam. It comes on the heels of the most recent, massive Saudi Arabian show, WWE Super Showdown. And financially, the show might flop.. Professional wrestling writer Brad Shepard tweeted out that the ticket sales have been the lowest since the Starrcade event this past November.
You can blame the booking. you can blame the rushed narrative build. You can blame the massive surge of interest in upstart wrestling promotion AEW. But one thing is certain: WWE is at a crucial juncture in its history, where it needs to find a way to connect with both casual fans and hardcore fans.
Many times in WWE's past, one audience has come at the expense of the other. But we're now in a slow part of the year, and WWE has managed to alienate both of them
Here are the latest WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 rumors, match card and predictions. And make sure to tune in on Sunday, June 23, live on the WWE Network.
Match Card for WWE Stomping Grounds (2019)
- Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin
- WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler (Steel Cage Match)
- Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans
- SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss
- Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
- United States Champion Samoa Joe vs. Ricochet
- SmackDown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan & Rowan vs. Heavy Machinery
- Big E & Xavier Woods vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn
- WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak (Triple Threat Match)
Predictions for WWE Stomping Grounds (2019) Singles Titles
Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin
Rollins is retaining the title, regardless of who the special referee is. And that's because Brock Lesnar will be cashing in on Rollins; WWE will not throw this entire storyline away just to give Corbin the upset victory and the title.
The only way Corbin wins the match is if Rollins manages to retain, either by DQ or count-out. And the only way Rollins will lose the title in this match is if Lesnar cashes in and makes it a triple threat.
WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler (Steel Cage Match)
Kofi will win this. Ziggler has not been built up enough (and has not been on TV enough) to win the WWE Championship. When Kofi loses the title, it will be in an emotionally resonant storyline that befits the importance of its acquisition. This isn't it
Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans
Lacey Evans will not be winning the belt off of Becky Lynch, but she also shouldn't. She has lots of promise and potential, but she is too inexperienced and ungainly in the ring to hold the title and lead the brand. She'll finish her feud with Becky and then drop down to the mid-card. Her time will come. But it won't be on Sunday.
SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss
It was during a feud with Alexa Bliss in 2017 that Bayley's career took a turn for the worst. The Hugger was continually outsmarted and outsmarted by her opponent, and she lost in an embarrassing kendo stick match at Extreme Rules.
Stomping Grounds will be Bayley's redemption shot, where she finally overcomes the opponent that has tormented her in the past. Bliss has had enough title runs in the past three years. It's time to give someone else a turn.
Who's the Secret Referee?
According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Randall Ortman of Caqeside Seats), the special referee for the match is being kept secret as a way of building hype for the show. And if WWE does its job well, fans will be speculating all night; Meltzer stated that the Rollins vs. Corbin match is currently slotted as the main event.
The most obvious choices would be Paul Heyman or Brock Lesnar, who currently holds the Money in the Bank briefcase. But it could also be Shane, who's been the lead villain on WWE programming for the past several weeks.
Shane McMahon Backlash
Fightful's exclusive podcast, Fightful Select (h/t Ortman of Cageside Seats), reports that there's a growing resentment towards Shane McMahon's push. With the roster as stacked as it is and the Wild Card cross-brand rule in effect, it's led to the same superstars appearing on both shows, without much variety.
It's an understandable concern that WWE will need to address moving forward, especially now that AEW offers competition and decent money outside of WWE. Five hours of TV network programming should be enough to give everyone something to do. Performers on the roster with nothing to do are wasting both their time and the company's money. Restore the brand split, and most of the problems go away.