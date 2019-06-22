Video: Toronto Mayor Asks Raptors Fans to Not Hassle Kawhi About Free Agency

Ben Margot/Associated Press

In a rather unique approach, Toronto mayor John Tory has asked Raptors fans to let Kawhi Leonard have space to make a decision about his future.

Tory, along with Raptors fan Nav Bhatia, spoke to reporters pleading with people in the city to let the NBA Finals MVP enjoy his downtime as he waits for free agency to begin.

Leonard appears to be enjoying the sights and sounds of Toronto in the wake of the Raptors' victory over the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. He praised many aspects of Canada during the team's championship parade on Monday.

"It was a good experience, experiencing Mother Nature, all four seasons," he told reporters. "Man, it was a great experience. Everybody off the court was great. The fans, just meeting people in Canada. It's been fun."

Home fans greeted Leonard with a standing ovation when he showed up at the Rogers Centre to watch the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night.

If it wasn't apparent that Toronto wanted Leonard back, a statement from the mayor asking citizens to let the superstar enjoy his time off says it all.