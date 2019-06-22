Alexis Sanchez Bemoans Lack of Opportunities at Manchester United

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Chile striker Alexis Sanchez has bemoaned the lack of first-team opportunities afforded to him at Manchester United last season.

The striker spoke to La Tercera (h/t Lucas Sposito at Sport Witness) about his lack of minutes with the Red Devils and his happiness at being with the national team at the 2019 Copa America.

"They gave me few opportunities in England, but I'm calm with my ability, I know what kind of player I am. When I play for my country… in general it makes me very happy to play football, I came from a problem in my ankle, internal things and I get back together with football. Today was a complicated game, in a cross I twisted my foot (he believes it’s an ankle sprain), I wrapped it up at half-time and went back to the pitch."

Sanchez joined Manchester United in January 2018 from Arsenal but has failed to rediscover the form that made him such a threat during his time with the Gunners.

He managed just nine Premier League starts for Manchester United last season due to a combination of injuries and poor form, scoring only once in the top flight.

The Chilean's performances have attracted criticism, particularly as he is the club's top earner:

Manchester United are keen to offload the 30-year-old in the summer transfer window but have received only two enquiries from clubs in China and South America, according to Liam Prenderville at the Mirror.

However, Sanchez has shown signs he is regaining his form at the Copa America. He scored in Chile's opener against Japan and again in their victory over Ecuador:

Chile boss Reinaldo Rueda has attempted to explain why his star forward has found goals easier to come by for country than his club, per Goal's Dejan Kalinic.

"He has the motivation, affection and some relationships that he has in the national team and maybe he didn't have them in Manchester," he said. "He arrived at a difficult, inopportune moment, perhaps in the most unbalanced United in recent years."

Yet Chile's participation in the tournament could see Sanchez miss the start of Manchester United's pre-season, as noted by Simon Peach at the Press Association:

Sanchez's performances at Manchester United last season saw him slip down the pecking order, but if he can rediscover his best form at the Copa America, it will provide optimism he may still have a future at Old Trafford.