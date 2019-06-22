Video: Chase Utley Throws Phillies 1st Pitch to 'Always Sunny's' Rob McElhenney

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

It finally happened.

Prior to Friday night's Philadelphia Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park, Rob McElhenney had a catch with former Phillies second baseman Chase Utley.

Utley, whom the Phillies honored with a retirement ceremony prior to the game, tossed the ceremonial first pitch to McElhenney, who famously portrays Mac in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The moment had been building since a 2009 episode of It's Always Sunny. In it, Mac writes a love letter to Utley and urges Dee to deliver it to him. "I feel like I can call you Chase because you and me are so much alike," the letter read. "I would love to meet you someday. It would be great to have a catch."

Utley previously acknowledged Mac's letter in 2013:

The 42-year-old actor and Philly native has played up the bit ever since, like in this March tweet sent to Bryce Harper:

Utley played the first 12-plus seasons of his career for the Phillies, winning the 2008 World Series and earning six All-Star selections.