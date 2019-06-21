Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Says He Will Compete in 2019 MLB Home Run Derby

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 21, 2019

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits a single against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, May 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The 2019 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby has found its first participant. 

Per Sportsnet's Hazel Mae, Toronto Blue Jays rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has agreed to take part in the power-hitting exhibition July 8. 

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

