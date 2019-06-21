Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Says He Will Compete in 2019 MLB Home Run Derby

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The 2019 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby has found its first participant.

Per Sportsnet's Hazel Mae, Toronto Blue Jays rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has agreed to take part in the power-hitting exhibition July 8.

