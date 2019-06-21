Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Says He Will Compete in 2019 MLB Home Run Derby

Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Says He Will Compete in 2019 MLB Home Run DerbyJune 21, 2019
Tony Avelar/Associated Press
The 2019 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby has found its first participant.
Per Sportsnet's Hazel Mae, Toronto Blue Jays rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has agreed to take part in the power-hitting exhibition July 8.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.
A’s Starter Suspended for PEDs
Frankie Montas (9-2, 2.70 ERA) gets 80-game ban