Copa America 2019: Friday Group Results, Latest Tables and Schedule

Copa America 2019: Friday Group Results, Latest Tables and ScheduleJune 22, 2019
A physical match closed the first two rounds of 2019 Copa America group stage play Friday as Chile beat Ecuador 2-1 at the Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil.
Chile now leads Group C with six points after having beaten Japan 4-0. Ecuador is last with zero points, with its other match resulting in a 4-0 defeat to Uruguay.
You can take a look at a recap below in addition to Saturday's Copa America schedule and the latest tables.
Friday's Result
Chile 2, Ecuador 1
Saturday Schedule
Bolivia vs. Venezuela, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Peru vs. Brazil, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Updated Tables
Group A
Brazil: 4 pts, +3 GD
Peru: 4 pts, +2 GD
Venezuela: 2 pts, 0 GD
Bolivia: 0 pts, -5 GD
Group B
Colombia: 6 pts, +3 GD
Paraguay: 2 pts, 0 GD
Qatar: 1 pt, -1 GD
Argentina: 1 pt, -2 GD
Group C
Chile: 6 pts, +5 GD
Uruguay: 4 pts, +4 GD
Japan: 1 pt, -4 GD
Ecuador: 0 pts, -5 GD
Chile 2, Ecuador 1
Jose Pedro Fuenzalida and Alexis Sanchez both scored goals as Chile stayed undefeated in Copa America play with a 2-1 victory.
Enner Valencia scored Ecuador's lone goal on a penalty shot in the 26th minute.
Fuenzalida opened the scoring following a Chilean corner kick in the eighth minute. Ecuador failed to clear, and the ball ricocheted to Fuenzalida, who fired a rocket inside the left goalpost for the 1-0 edge.
Richard Martin of Reuters and the Telegraph pointed to Chile's dominance in the early going:
OptaJavier @OptaJavier
26 - There were 26 fouls in the FH between Ecuador🇪🇨 and Chile🇨🇱, the most in a first half of the last three Copa America tournaments. Friction. #CopaAmerica https://t.co/1KZdruzcQV
Undeterred, Ecuador battled back and earned a penalty shot, which Valencia put home for the equalizer.
Soccer journalist Jonas Giaever set the scene:
Richard Martin @Rich9908
Pedro Fuenzalida gives Chile an early lead and looks like it's going to be a pretty straightforward night for them.
The two sides went into halftime tied at one, but Sanchez quickly changed that in the 51st minute with the match's final score.
Charles Aranguiz lofted a beautiful ball from the intersection of the goal line and 18-yard box to Sanchez, who shot a volley past goaltender Alexander Dominguez.
As B/R Football noted, Sanchez has scored a goal in each of Chile's Copa America matches:
Jonas Giæver @CheGiaevara
GOL DE ECUADOR! Gabriel Arias completely takes out Jhegson Méndez inside the Chilean box, and the penalty is pretty clear. Enner Valencia is money from the spot and it's all square. 1-1!
That closed the scoring, but the match was characterized by intense physical play.
The two teams combined for 44 fouls (22 apiece) and 10 cards (one red, nine yellow). Seven of those cards occurred from the 52nd minute onward.
The first-half foul total of 26 set a benchmark not seen in the last three Copa Americas, per Opta Sports:
B/R Football @brfootball
Two goals in two games in the #CopaAmerica @Alexis_Sanchez is finding his feet 🇨🇱💯 https://t.co/0G3ZGq6vya
Regardless, Chile is certainly happy to come away with a victory and advance to the knockout stage. One more group match with Uruguay looms on Monday before Chile's next challenge begins.
Ecuador has been eliminated from finishing in the top two of Group C. The side can sneak into the knockout stage with a win over Japan and some help as one of the two best third-place teams in the tournament field. Venezuela (two points) and Qatar (one point) currently hold those spots.
