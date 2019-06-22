Lakers Rumors: LA Gets Permission to Interview Warriors' Ron Adams for Staff

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 22, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 12: Ron Adams and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors talk during NBA Finals practice and media availability on June12, 2019 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have received permission from the Golden State Warriors to interview assistant coach Ron Adams for a position on L.A. head coach Frank Vogel's staff, according to Ohm Youngmisuk and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com.

Per Youngmisuk, Adams' interest in joining the Lakers is unknown, but the Lakers could make their pitch stronger with a "significant financial offer."

The 71-year-old Adams has coached on the collegiate and professional levels since 1969.

He has been on Steve Kerr's Golden State staff since 2014, and Golden State has won five Western Conference titles and three NBA championships during that span.

Adams was also a head coach for Fresno Pacific of the NAIA from 1972 to 1975 and Fresno State from 1986 to 1990.

      

