Kings Rumors: Joe Dumars Added to Front Office as Adviser to Vlade Divac

The Sacramento Kings are reportedly adding another experienced executive voice to their front office.

Per The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Kings are hiring Joe Dumars as a special adviser to general manager Vlade Divac.

