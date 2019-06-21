Kings Rumors: Joe Dumars Added to Front Office as Adviser to Vlade Divac

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 21, 2019

In this July 16, 2013, photo, Detroit Pistons President of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars speaks during a news conference in Auburn Hills, Mich. The Pistons have decided not to renew Dumars' contract as president of basketball operations, a person familiar with the situation said Sunday, April 13, 2014. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not made any announcement on Dumars' future, says Dumars will remain with the Pistons as an adviser. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Sacramento Kings are reportedly adding another experienced executive voice to their front office.

Per The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Kings are hiring Joe Dumars as a special adviser to general manager Vlade Divac.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Frank Mason Speaks About Uncertain Future with Kings

    Sacramento Kings logo
    Sacramento Kings

    Frank Mason Speaks About Uncertain Future with Kings

    sacbee
    via sacbee

    How Gritty Dubs Plan to Keep the Dynasty Alive

    KD sign-and-trade idea, plus a perfect draft show there's still plenty of fight in the Bay Area

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Gritty Dubs Plan to Keep the Dynasty Alive

    KD sign-and-trade idea, plus a perfect draft show there's still plenty of fight in the Bay Area

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Team's Top FA Target After the Draft

    Sacramento Kings logo
    Sacramento Kings

    Every Team's Top FA Target After the Draft

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Bold Predictions for NBA Free Agency 🔮

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Bold Predictions for NBA Free Agency 🔮

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report