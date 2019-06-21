Kings Rumors: Joe Dumars Added to Front Office as Adviser to Vlade Divac

Kings Rumors: Joe Dumars Added to Front Office as Adviser to Vlade DivacJune 21, 2019
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press
The Sacramento Kings are reportedly adding another experienced executive voice to their front office.
Per The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Kings are hiring Joe Dumars as a special adviser to general manager Vlade Divac.
