76ers Rumors: Tobias Harris' Brother Terry to Play Summer League for PHI

DON PETERSEN/Associated Press

The younger brother of free-agent forward Tobias Harris, Terry Harris, will reportedly play for the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Summer League, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Philly acquired Tobias Harris in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers last season, but he is set to become an unrestricted free agent.

Terry Harris spent time at Houston Baptist, Eastern Michigan and North Carolina A&T during his college career, and he was not selected in Thursday's 2019 NBA draft.

Harris' senior season at North Carolina A&T in 2018-19 was the best of his collegiate career. The 6'6" swingman averaged 8.1 points and 2.8 rebounds per game, while shooting 42.4 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from beyond the arc for an Aggies team that went 19-13.

He became a far more proficient three-point shooter at North Carolina A&T with 1.9 trifectas made per game last season, which means the potential is there for him to develop into a "3-and-D" player at the next level despite his lack of production in college.

Putting Terry on the Summer League team could also be viewed as an act of goodwill by a Sixers team that would likely love to re-sign Tobias Harris.

The 26-year-old had a career year last season with 20.0 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in 82 contests split between the Sixers and Clippers.

Harris, Jimmy Butler and J.J. Redick are all free agents, and the Sixers risk taking a big step back next season if they aren't able to retain some or all of them to continue playing alongside Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

If Terry Harris impresses in the Summer League, he will have an opportunity to join a Sixers rookie class that includes first-round pick Matisse Thybulle and second-round selection Marial Shayok.