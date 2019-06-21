Yannick Carrasco Suspended by Dalian Yifang Amid Arsenal Transfer Rumours

Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang have suspended their winger Yannick Carrasco amid continued speculation linking the player with a move to Arsenal.

As Kristoff Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws relayed, the team released a statement confirming he has been told to stay away from training sessions after returning late from international duty with Belgium:

Alex Smith of the Daily Mirror provided a translation:

"Carrasco was absent from the away game against Hebei China Fortune and missed training. The club now imposes the following penalties on him: Order Carrasco to apologise to the team within three days and stop training. 

"The club has always attached importance to the team's discipline construction, and no individual is above the collective. The club treats everyone equally."

According to the Daily Mail, the reason Carrasco returned late was due to a missed flight connection.

As Smith noted, the Gunners have previously been linked with a move for the former Atletico Madrid man, and they are keen to bring him to the Emirates Stadium in a £30 million deal.

The Belgian has spoken openly about his desire to leave China lately, per Darren Lewis of the Daily Mirror: "The whole world knows that I want to return to Europe. Now, it depends on the president, and I hope he finds a solution."

It was a surprise when Carrasco moved to China from Atletico in January 2018 because he was still one of the most effective wingers in La Liga.

He has fared well in Chinese football and has been in brilliant recent form:

The interest from Arsenal makes sense, as Carrasco would add something different to their attacking play.

Last season under manager Unai Emery, the width in the team's play came from the full-backs. Further forward, aside from Alex Iwobi, the squad doesn't possess a footballer who can offer penetration from the flanks, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil more effective in central positions.

Late in the previous campaign, Charles Watts of Goal commented on the lack of threat Arsenal have in the wide positions:

Carrasco may have been playing at a lesser level for the past 18 months, but at 25, he still arguably has his best years ahead of him. The raw pace, trickery and goalscoring potency he can provide would make him an ideal recruit at the Emirates.

Clearly all is not well at Dalian Yifang for the winger, either. With Carrasco making his desire to return to European football clear, it would surely make sense to cash in if the Gunners or another interested party make a decent offer.

