Copa America 2019: Friday Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Prediction

MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/Getty Images

Chile are back in action at the 2019 Copa America on Friday, when they take on Ecuador in Group C at the Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil.

A victory will put the two-time defending champions into the knockout rounds after they thrashed Japan 4-0 in their opening match.

Chile are strong favourites to win, but Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay have all been held to unexpected draws in their second group-stage games, so there is no room for complacency.

Date: Friday, June 21

Time: 8 p.m. local (7 p.m. ET, 12 a.m. BST Saturday)

TV Info: Telemundo (U.S.), Premier Sports (UK)

Live Stream: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ESPN+ (U.S.) and Premier Player (UK)

Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Ecuador 7-2, Draw 45-17, Chile 10-11

Prediction: Ecuador 1-3 Chile

Despite winning the past two editions of the Copa America, Chile did not come into the 2019 tournament with a great deal of hype around them.

Their key players, such as Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal, were supposed to be past their primes.

Failure to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup was an indication of their demise, as was the fact that they went into the competition on the back of a poor run of form that had seen them win just six of their past 18 games.

However, Chile opened their campaign with a 4-0 drubbing of Japan to indicate they will not relinquish their crown easily.

Japan are hardly one of the best teams in the competition and have a young squad in Brazil with one eye on the Tokyo Olympics next summer.

But they did hold Uruguay to a 2-2 draw on Thursday, a result that makes Chile's win against them look even more impressive.

Perhaps most satisfying for La Roja manager Reinaldo Rueda was that his key men stood out against Japan.

Eduardo Vargas netted a double, and Sanchez—who has been woeful for Manchester United for some time—had a superb game:

As such, Chile will go into their clash with Ecuador with a huge amount of confidence.

La Tricolor lost their opener 4-0 against Uruguay and will be looking to avoid another defeat of that margin against Chile.

But ahead of a group-stage closer against Uruguay that has the potential to be one of the games of the tournament, La Roja will be eager to secure their spot in the quarter-finals.

And if they play as they did against Japan, Chile should have no problem picking up three points against Ecuador.