Lakers Draft Talen Horton-Tucker: Best Twitter Reaction to LA's 2019 2nd-Rounder

Lakers Draft Talen Horton-Tucker: Best Twitter Reaction to LA's 2019 2nd-RounderJune 21, 2019
The Los Angeles Lakers drafted Talen Horton-Tucker out of Iowa State with the 46th overall pick in the second round of Thursday night's 2019 NBA draft.
The Lakers acquired the 46th pick through a trade with the Orlando Magic.
The 18-year-old averaged 11.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals across 35 games in his lone season at Iowa State.
Prior to the draft, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Horton-Tucker to be a "reserve scorer/energizer." As the youngest NCAA prospect in the draft, there's a lot of intrigue surrounding the player he can become.
ESPN's predraft analysis stated Horton-Tucker "compares favorably" to Draymond Green:
"A hefty playmaker who can shift anywhere from floor general to power forward. He's competitive and powerful with an excellent feel for the game, polished handle and developing 3-point stroke.
Despite standing 3.5 inches shorter, Horton-Tucker compares favorably by other measurables to Draymond Green, and his ability to slide up to the 4 on defense yet operate as a point guard on offense could make him appealing to outside-the-box front offices."
Below are some of the best Twitter reactions to the Lakers' selection:
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
THT ➡️ LA @Thortontucker, welcome to the #LakeShow! https://t.co/h7Oq3N5MAU
Iowa State Men’s Basketball @CycloneMBB
The pick is in! Ames ➡️ LA Talen Horton-Tucker is drafted No. 46 overall by the @Lakers. Congratulations, @Thortontucker! #NBADraft | #Cyclones🌪️ https://t.co/oCtroFMfAP
Aaron Ernest @TheTrackMamba
Talen Horton Tucker represented by klutch and now drafted by the Lakers. Do what you want with that information.
Mike Schmitz @Mike_Schmitz
Talen Horton-Tucker is a first round talent. Unique player at 6-4, 240, 7-1 wingspan with ball skills. Really needs to continue improving his body and decision making but the ability is there. Interested to see how he develops in LA.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers nab the 6’4’’, 238-pound swingman with a reported 7’1’’ wingspan. The Chicago native played 1 year at Iowa State (11.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.3 stl, 0.7 blk in 27.2 mpg) and is only 18 (turns 19 in November). https://t.co/zpXb16BtjZ
Ricky O'Donnell @SBN_Ricky
There are a bunch of centers with a similar skill set to Daniel Gafford. There is basically no one ever like Talen Horton-Tucker. Bulls should have drafted the local kid and developed him in the G League for a couple seasons.
Jorge Sedano @SedanoESPN
Talen Horton-Tucker... that dude is all arms. Crazy skilled. At the least, should be an excellent 2nd unit type of player.
NBA.com/Stats @nbastats
No. 46 Pick: Talen Horton-Tucker Had many of his best moments pushing the ball in Transition showing the ability to grab and go off a rebound. Scored 0.947 points per Transition possession making some creative layups in close. Full Scouting Report: https://t.co/N9iOwuESE8 https://t.co/D2nULi1Mvy
Horton-Tucker is the Lakers' only selection of the night, as they included their No. 4 overall pick in the trade package to land Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans.
L.A.'s decision to trade into the second round might at least in part be due to the team's financial flexibility following the Davis trade. Even at his age, Horton-Tucker could be asked to play important minutes as a rookie.
Talen Horton-Tucker Scouting Profile and Analysis