Lakers Draft Talen Horton-Tucker: Best Twitter Reaction to LA's 2019 2nd-Rounder

Rod Aydelotte/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers drafted Talen Horton-Tucker out of Iowa State with the 46th overall pick in the second round of Thursday night's 2019 NBA draft.

The Lakers acquired the 46th pick through a trade with the Orlando Magic.

The 18-year-old averaged 11.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals across 35 games in his lone season at Iowa State.

Prior to the draft, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Horton-Tucker to be a "reserve scorer/energizer." As the youngest NCAA prospect in the draft, there's a lot of intrigue surrounding the player he can become.



ESPN's predraft analysis stated Horton-Tucker "compares favorably" to Draymond Green:

"A hefty playmaker who can shift anywhere from floor general to power forward. He's competitive and powerful with an excellent feel for the game, polished handle and developing 3-point stroke.



Despite standing 3.5 inches shorter, Horton-Tucker compares favorably by other measurables to Draymond Green, and his ability to slide up to the 4 on defense yet operate as a point guard on offense could make him appealing to outside-the-box front offices."

Below are some of the best Twitter reactions to the Lakers' selection:

Horton-Tucker is the Lakers' only selection of the night, as they included their No. 4 overall pick in the trade package to land Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans.

L.A.'s decision to trade into the second round might at least in part be due to the team's financial flexibility following the Davis trade. Even at his age, Horton-Tucker could be asked to play important minutes as a rookie.