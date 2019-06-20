76ers Rumors: Jonathon Simmons, No. 42 NBA Draft Pick Traded to Wizards for Cash

Paul Kasabian
June 21, 2019

The Philadelphia 76ers are trading guard/forward Jonathan Simmons and the 42nd overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft to the Washington Wizards for cash considerations, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Simmons, who turns 30 years old in September, averaged 6.5 points on 38.0 percent shooting, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Orlando Magic and 76ers last season. 

The move is a cost-cutting maneuver designed to give the 76ers increased cap flexibility in advance of NBA free agency, per Pompey. He had a $5.7 million contract for the 2019-20 season with $1 million guaranteed, but that guaranteed money moves to Washington in the trade.

Orlando traded Simmons to Philadelphia as part of the Markelle Fultz deal prior to the Feb. 7 trade deadline.Simmons never found his footing on the 76ers in the latter half of the regular season and playoffs and fell out of head coach Brett Brown's rotation. He played just 15 regular-season games for the 76ers, averaging 5.5 points in 14.6 minutes per contest.

Simmons will get a fresh start on a Wizards team that is looking to bounce back after a disappointing 32-50 season.

Washington's 2019-20 prospects aren't bright with All-Star point guard John Wall recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon that should keep him out for the first three months of the season at minimum.

Still, Simmons could be a good fit in Washington, as The Athletic's David Aldridge wrote:



Simmons joins former Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura as new Wizard arrivals Thursday. Washington took Hachimura ninth overall in the NBA draft.

