Chuma Okeke to Magic: Orlando's Current Roster After 2019 NBA Draft

Chuma Okeke to Magic: Orlando's Current Roster After 2019 NBA DraftJune 21, 2019
The Orlando Magic provided a bit of a surprise in the first round after selecting Auburn forward Chuma Okeke with the No. 16 overall pick.
Although he tore his ACL at the end of last season, Okeke has showed a lot of upside on the court. He averaged 12 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this past season with Auburn, also adding 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game on defense.
His versatility was also on display while knocking down 38.9 percent of shots from the perimeter.
Here's how Okeke fits with Orlando's roster:
Magic Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)
Aaron Gordon, PF: $20M (2022)
D.J. Augustin, PG: $7.3M (2020)
Evan Fournier, SG: $17M (2021)
Jonathan Isaac, PF: $5M (2020)
Markelle Fultz, PG: $8.4M (2021)
Melvin Frazier, SF: $1.2M (2021)
Mohamed Bamba, C: $5.3M (2022)
Timofey Mozgov, C: $16M (2020)
Wesley Iwundu, SF: $1.3M (2020)
Amile Jefferson, PF: RFA
Jarell Martin, PF: RFA
Jerian Grant, PG: RFA
Khem Birch, C: RFA
Michael Carter-Williams, PG: UFA
Nikola Vucevic, C: UFA
Terrence Ross, SG: UFA
Troy Caupain, PG: RFA
Wesley Iwundu, SF: Team option
The knee is arguably the biggest concern for Okeke, who suffered the injury during the NCAA tournament, but this doesn't seem to be too big of a problem:
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Orlando is going a little off the board for Chuma Okeke, who is coming off a torn ACL suffered in the NCAA tournament. This may be a redshirt season for Okeke this coming year.
Steve Kyler @stevekylerNBA
In fairness to Orlando -- talked to two teams today who said they were valuing Chuma Okeke, exactly as if he was healthy, this is more deffer and develop for the Magic.
Otherwise, there seems to be plenty of excitement surrounding the pick:
Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress
6-7, 233 pound + 20-year-old #Auburn F prospect Chuma Okeke has the size + versatile skill-set at both ends to excel at the @nba level, despite his right knee injury during the 2019 #NCAA Tournament https://t.co/k2LATldLRw
Some believed his injury could push him to the second round of the draft, but Wasserman listed him as his No. 13 overall player in the class in his final big board.
Okeke showcased his skill set throughout the season, but his last game was arguably his most impressive.
In the Sweet 16 against North Carolina, the forward had 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting including 5-of-6 from beyond the arc. He also had 11 rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes before suffering the devastating knee injury.
This performance against a talented opponent provided a glimpse of what he could do at the next level.
If he can return to full strength, he could end up being a steal for Orlando to pair with its young core of Jonathan Isaac and Mo Bamba.
