Chuma Okeke to Magic: Orlando's Current Roster After 2019 NBA Draft

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The Orlando Magic provided a bit of a surprise in the first round after selecting Auburn forward Chuma Okeke with the No. 16 overall pick.

Although he tore his ACL at the end of last season, Okeke has showed a lot of upside on the court. He averaged 12 points and 6.8 rebounds per game this past season with Auburn, also adding 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game on defense.

His versatility was also on display while knocking down 38.9 percent of shots from the perimeter.

Here's how Okeke fits with Orlando's roster:

Check out B/R NBA draft expert Jonathan Wasserman’s scouting profile on Okeke.

Magic Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Aaron Gordon, PF: $20M (2022)

D.J. Augustin, PG: $7.3M (2020)

Evan Fournier, SG: $17M (2021)

Jonathan Isaac, PF: $5M (2020)

Markelle Fultz, PG: $8.4M (2021)

Melvin Frazier, SF: $1.2M (2021)

Mohamed Bamba, C: $5.3M (2022)

Timofey Mozgov, C: $16M (2020)

Wesley Iwundu, SF: $1.3M (2020)

Free Agents

Amile Jefferson, PF: RFA

Jarell Martin, PF: RFA

Jerian Grant, PG: RFA

Khem Birch, C: RFA

Michael Carter-Williams, PG: UFA

Nikola Vucevic, C: UFA

Terrence Ross, SG: UFA

Troy Caupain, PG: RFA

Wesley Iwundu, SF: Team option

The knee is arguably the biggest concern for Okeke, who suffered the injury during the NCAA tournament, but this doesn't seem to be too big of a problem:

Otherwise, there seems to be plenty of excitement surrounding the pick:

Some believed his injury could push him to the second round of the draft, but Wasserman listed him as his No. 13 overall player in the class in his final big board.

Okeke showcased his skill set throughout the season, but his last game was arguably his most impressive.

In the Sweet 16 against North Carolina, the forward had 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting including 5-of-6 from beyond the arc. He also had 11 rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes before suffering the devastating knee injury.

This performance against a talented opponent provided a glimpse of what he could do at the next level.

If he can return to full strength, he could end up being a steal for Orlando to pair with its young core of Jonathan Isaac and Mo Bamba.

Salary info via Spotrac.