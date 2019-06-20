Chuma Okeke's 2019 NBA Draft Scouting Report: Analysis of Magic Pick

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The Orlando Magic have selected Chuma Okeke with the No. 16 pick of the 2019 NBA draft.

A torn ACL suffered in the NCAA tournament stopped his rise short. He'd been trending upward, building his case with consistent three-point shooting and standout defensive versatility. Okeke might not be healthy enough to play next season, but before he went down, his potential fit in the pros was clear.

Quick hitters

Size: 6'8"

Weight: 230 lbs

Wingspan: 7'0"

Pro comparison: Robert Covington

Offensive strengths

At 6'8", 230 pounds, Okeke has a strong, mobile body. He scored mostly working off the ball as a spot-up shooter and cutter (87th percentile) and shot at least 38.0 percent from three for the second consecutive season. He also showed some ability to attack off the dribble. He wasn't a high-usage post player, but he converted 57.9 percent of his 38 post-up shots.

Offensive weaknesses

Okeke's ball skills and shot creativity are limited. He attempted just 3.3 free throws per 40 minutes, a reflection on his predictability with the ball. Okeke could also improve his finishing in crowds, having shot just 18-of-45 on rolls to the basket while making one runner all season. And after he went 4-of-24 on pull-up jumpers, the scouting report will alert defense to close out hard and run him off the three-point line.

Defensive outlook

Per 40 minutes, Okeke averaged 2.5 steals and 1.7 blocks. He anticipates and reacts quickly. He should add value as a help defender. Aside from the defensive playmaking, Okeke should also be able to guard each frontcourt spot while holding his own on switches in pick-and-roll coverage.

Rookie year projection

Okeke's torn ACL in March will presumably keep him out the entire season. He'll spend the year rehabbing and delaying his rookie season until 2020-21.

Projected role: Three-and-D starting role player

As long as Okeke's recovery goes smoothly, he should eventually fill a three-and-D role at the worst. His jump shot and defensive versatility are easy to buy and theoretically create a high floor. His ceiling could mean Okeke develops into Robert Covington 2.0—an elite role player who doesn't have to create to hold significant value.

