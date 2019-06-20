Cavaliers Trade Rumors: Cleveland Shopping JR Smith to Save Cap Space

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIJune 21, 2019

Cleveland Cavaliers' J.R. Smith celebrates after making a 3-point shot against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

With the 2019 NBA draft underway, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers are still pursuing trades that could involve their No. 5 overall pick and a separate deal to unload JR Smith's contract.

Smith requested a trade from Cleveland at the beginning of the 2018-19 season and has not played since Nov. 19, 2018. 

The upcoming season will be the last on Smith's four-year, $57 million contract, and he's set to make $15.7 million. 

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

