Cavaliers Trade Rumors: Cleveland Shopping JR Smith to Save Cap Space

With the 2019 NBA draft underway, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers are still pursuing trades that could involve their No. 5 overall pick and a separate deal to unload JR Smith's contract.

Smith requested a trade from Cleveland at the beginning of the 2018-19 season and has not played since Nov. 19, 2018.

The upcoming season will be the last on Smith's four-year, $57 million contract, and he's set to make $15.7 million.

