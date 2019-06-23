Top 10 Storylines 1 Week Before 2019 NBA Free Agency

10 of 10

Associated Press

No matter how much public posturing suggested otherwise, the Los Angeles Lakers were never going to practice patience with LeBron James. His 35th birthday is coming in December. If he's still chasing that certain six-ringed ghost, he's running out of time to expand his ring collection.

Acquiring Anthony Davis was a huge step in the right direction. He's a former point guard who sprouted to 6'10", which has created a near-flawless blend of perimeter skills and interior force. The 26-year-old has a career 27.42 player efficiency rating; that only trails James and Michael Jordan on the all-time leaderboard. Davis is arguably the top teammate James has had, and this immediately becomes the league's top tandem.

"They may be title favorites now," NBC Sports' Tom Haberstroh wrote. "... This league runs on superstars. A James-Davis partnership alone is powerful enough to give them the inside edge to the NBA Finals."

L.A.'s ceiling is tremendous, but its floor isn't set with so much of the roster in flux. Of course, another win to spin that is saying the Lakers aren't done shopping. Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus notes the team will likely have between $24 million and $32 million, depending on the particulars of the Davis deal. That could net this club a difference-maker, or at least a couple of complementary pieces.

The Lakers' wish list should start with Kawhi Leonard, who is a long shot but a perfect on-paper fit as a rugged defender and three-level scorer. Kyrie Irving might be Plan 1-B, as he can create his own shot and consistently convert catch-and-shoot triples. Jimmy Butler, Kemba Walker and even former Lakers D'Angelo Russell could sit a shade further down the list, perhaps followed by an amalgamation of high-level role players.

While it's unclear what L.A. can afford and whom it may attract, the fact that it's building around James and Davis almost guarantees the final product will be fascinating, almost certainly elite and firmly entrenched in (or atop) the championship chase.

Unless noted otherwise, statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference and NBA.com.

Zach Buckley covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter, @ZachBuckleyNBA.