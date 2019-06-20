Bradley Beal Trade Rumors: Wizards Have 'No Intention' of Dealing Star

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The Washington Wizards have "no intention" of trading All-Star guard Bradley Beal this offseason, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

Beal's name has come up often in the rumor mill dating back to last season, especially with point guard John Wall potentially set to miss all or most of the 2019-20 season with a torn Achilles.

Washington has Beal under contract for two more seasons at an average annual salary of nearly $28 million.

The 25-year-old is a seven-year NBA veteran who has been named an All-Star in each of the past two seasons. With Wall missing much of the 2018-19 season, Beal enjoyed a career year.

Beal set personal bests across the board with per-game averages of 25.6 points, 5.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from beyond the arc.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

Despite his big-time production, Washington went just 32-50 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2015-16 and just the second time in the past six campaigns.

Without a healthy Wall, Beal's supporting cast is questionable, to say the least. Washington has six restricted free agents, including guard Tomas Satoransky and big men Bobby Portis and Thomas Bryant. It also has a $20 million club option on forward Jabari Parker for next season.

There is a great deal of uncertainty regarding who will be with the team in 2019-20 and who won't, but Goodman's report suggests the Wizards are committed to keeping Beal for now.

That could change if things don't turn around for the Wiz soon, especially since Washington could potentially lose Beal for nothing in free agency come 2021.

Beal is undoubtedly the most exciting aspect of the Wizards heading into next season, and unless the Wizards hit it big with No. 9 overall pick in Thursday's NBA draft, Washington fans may not have much to cheer for next season beyond their All-Star shooting guard.